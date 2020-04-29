Concept image of the recent novel coronavirus or COVID-19 strain. (Stock Image)

Interior Health has confirmed that a second person has died in the region, as a result of COVID-19.

Interior Health said the patient was a man in his 70s.

The health authority said the patient was admitted to hospital in early April and passed away on Monday, April 27th.

“Our hearts are with his family and friends,” said Interior Health.

No further information was provided by the health authority.

“Consistent with all reported COVID-related deaths in B.C., Interior Health cannot provide additional details.”

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, there are 168 total COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, and 2,053 total cases in the Province. Of those 2,053 total cases, 1,190 have fully recovered.