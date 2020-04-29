News Snowbirds to Fly Across Canada SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Wednesday, Apr. 29th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) In a bid to boost morale across Canada the Snowbirds aerobatics team will launch a country-wide tour. It will begin in Nova Scotia this weekend and work westward. A full schedule has not yet been released. The Prime Minister made the announcement on Wednesday morning. The team stopped training in March but will begin training for two days in Saskatchewan before officially starting the tour.