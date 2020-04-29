The Provincial Government has extended B.C.’s state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic for the third time.

B.C. said this measure will help keep people safe amid the outbreak.

“British Columbians have shown great leadership in our efforts to flatten the curve, but we can’t take our foot off the gas now,” said Premier John Horgan. “As we look toward the future and our ‘new normal,’ we must remember what got us to this point and continue to stay the course now to keep our communities and our loved ones safe.”

The new extension will keep the state of emergency in place until the end of the day on May 12th.

“I want to relay our government’s gratitude to the large majority of people who are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety. “By extending the state of emergency, we will continue to take action to keep our communities safe through this challenging time, and make sure we stay on the right path in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Provincial Government said that it extended the state of emergency due to recommendations from health and emergency management officials.

Farnworth declared the initial state of emergency on March 18th, a day after a public health emergency was declared by Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer.

