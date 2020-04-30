Creston’s Pet Adoption and Welfare Society (PAWS) and 94.1 Juice FM are back featuring a new pet every week.

Juice FM Host Jensen Shields and PAWS Director Debby Crane featured a regal tabby cat named Gracie, looking for a new home to call her kingdom.

Gracie was also given the opportunity to speak to Juice FM. She meowed on line 1 while Jensen took notes.

I’m Gracie, and I’m looking for my fur-ever home.

I’m a friendly, young, stunning Tabby X with the most beautiful markings – everyone says so!

I’m told I’m a pretty sweet and gentle girl. I also get along with other cats.



Remember, because PAWS is closed to the public, the best thing to do is to download an application from the PAWS website and send it to pets@pawscreston.ca. I'm spayed and have had my health check. To learn more about me, call PAWS at 250-428-7297 or check out their website at pawscreston.ca. PAWS will contact you to arrange to meet me.

For the full interview between Jensen and Debby, click on the player below.