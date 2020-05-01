B.C. residents can now apply online for the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers (BCEBW), a one-time, tax-free payment of $1,000.

Those currently receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) are most likely fully eligible for the BCEBW as supplementary support.

The B.C. Government outlined the following criteria in order to be eligible for the BCEBW:

Be a resident of B.C. on March 15, 2020

Meet the eligibility requirements for the CERB

Been approved for the CERB, even if a federal benefit payment has not yet been received

Be at least 15 years old on the date of application

Filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return

Not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance

“Applying online is the fastest, easiest way to receive the benefit,” said the B.C. Government.

Applications will also be accepted over the phone starting Monday, May 4th.

Those applying for the BCEBW will need their social insurance number and direct deposit information.

More: B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers Application (B.C. Government)

General support is available by phoning 778-309-4603 or toll-free in B.C. at 1-855-955-3543 between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday to Friday.