It’s Thursday, May 7, 2020 which means 94.1 Juice FM and the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society have another featured fuzzball ready to take home.

Sidney is a calm, friendly 1.5-year-old Tabby with beautiful green eyes. He likes people and other cats. He’s not a fan of dogs. He’s been neutered, had his vaccinations, and his health check. All he needs now is a home.

To learn more about Sidney, call PAWS at 250-428-7297 or check out their website at pawscreston.ca.

Remember, because PAWS is closed to the public, the best thing to do is to download an application from the PAWS website and send it to pets@pawscreston.ca. PAWS will contact you to arrange to meet him.

For the full interview between PAWS Director at Large Debby Crane and Juice FM’s Jensen Shields, click on the link below. The PAWS tip of the week is more serious than usual, and could help save your dog’s life.