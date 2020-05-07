News Trudeau: “You Deserve a Raise” SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Thursday, May. 7th, 2020 (Courtesy of CPAC) A $4-billion temporary top-up program for frontline workers making minimum wage is on the way. “If you are risking your health to keep this country moving and you’re making minimum wage, you deserve a raise,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau said it will be up to the provincial governments to decide who is eligible for the top-up. The fine print is still being worked out, but it is expected the federal government will put in $3-billion. The provinces and territories are expected to contribute $1-billion. In mid-April, Trudeau said more money was coming to people in healthcare making less than $2,500 a month. The funding will be given to provinces and territories through a transfer from the federal government.