All Provincial Parks in B.C. remain closed at this time, but many will be open once again on Thursday, May 14th.

As part of the B.C. Government’s Restart Plan, BC Parks staff will return to work to operate the provincial parks. The re-opening also includes provincially protected areas and marine parks.

The B.C. Government has made a list of all provincial parks that are currently closed to the public, with status updates and anticipate opening dates.

More: Provincial Parks Affected by COVID-19 (BC Parks)

BC Parks said most campgrounds and backcountry camping will open on June 1st as well. The Discover Camping reservation system will begin accepting camping reservations and be back up and running online as of 8:00 am MT on Monday, May 25th.

“We’ll do everything we can to ensure parks are safe, but visitors are reminded they are responsible for their own safety and to practice physical distancing by giving extra space when passing people on trails and in parking lots and practicing appropriate hygiene,” said BC Parks.

“In keeping with public health guidelines around non-essential travel, people are urged to only visit a park close to their home and avoid travelling to small communities. Some parks will remain closed at this time.”

Notable closures that will remain in effect for the Kootenay-Okanagan Region include the following, but many others are also closed:

Boundary Creek Provincial Park

Bugaboo Provincial Park

Champion Lakes Provincial Park

Cody Caves Provincial Park

Dry Gulch Provincial Park

Jewel Lake Provincial Park

Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park

Kootenay Lake Provincial Park

Nancy Greene Provincial Park

Ram Creek Ecological Reserve

Summit Lake Provincial Park

Top of the World Provincial Park

Yahk Provincial Park

“We are all in this together, and we are counting on everyone to do their part so our parks can stay open,” added BC Parks.

Additional information on closures from Recreation Sites and Trails BC can also be found online.

More: Recreation Sites Affected by COVID-19 (Recreation Sites and Trails BC)