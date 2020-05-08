Provincial Health authorities are reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, adding up to 2,315 people infected by the virus as of Friday, May 8th.

Meanwhile, Interior Health has so far recorded 180 cases within its jurisdiction.

One more death in the Fraser Health area has been reported, with B.C.’s total COVID-19 deaths at 127.

According to a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, 736 active cases remain, as 1,579 people have recovered from the virus so far.

“We must continue with what we have been doing, because it is working. We have flattened our curve and must keep it there,” said the statement from Dix and Henry. “Until we move into Phase 2, the orders, restrictions and guidance remain in place. Our go-forward principles are our playbook for where we are today and how we will move forward. They are the rules to help us decide what is safe for ourselves, our loved ones and our communities. These principles will not change until COVID-19 is no longer a risk to any of us.”

It added that physical distancing protocols will remain in place moving into the future, and people will be expected to stay home if they are sick, no matter the illness. Both Henry and Dix still advise against non-essential travel for the time being.

With Mother’s day coming up over the weekend, Dix and Henry offered some advice for British Columbians to celebrate it while keeping safe.

“This weekend is Mother’s Day and a time to celebrate and honour someone important to us. We can all do something special for our mothers, whether they are near or far, in your household bubble or not,” their joint statement said. “For now, avoid any close physical contact, unless your mother is in your immediate household. And if your mother is older, awaiting surgery or has an underlying illness, celebrate at a safe distance. Give your mother the gift of staying safe and healthy.”

Additionally, a set of eight guidelines that both Henry and Dix said would help speed up the process of BC’s Restart Plan if British Columbians keep them in mind has been included: