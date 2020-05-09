British Columbia has been one the leading provinces in Canada when it comes to reopening the economy, but is it moving too fast?

Footage from beaches in B.C. shows crowds of people congregating after the province loosened some of its restrictions. Canada’s top doctor says the public must be reminded that life is not going to be back to the pre-January normal of this year.

Dr. Theresa Tam addressed B.C. saying all gatherings of this nature should not continue. Tam says it’s up to officials to constantly remind people that is not how the public has been advised to behave. She says the advice is to go outdoors but you have to observe social distancing measures.

Tam says if there is any uptick in cases caused by looser public health measures, restrictions may have to be reinstated.Tam was quick to point out that she and officials do not want that to actually happen. She says everybody must continue to listen to provincial and local public health officials because COVID-19 is still circulating in some spots across Canada.