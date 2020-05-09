Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presented mostly good news around the COVID-19 virus Saturday.

Henry confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, for a total of 2,330.

1,659 people have fully recovered, a recovery rate of 71%. Only 69 people remain in hospital, 21 of which are in intensive care.

Henry explained the significance of the “new normal” approach.

“This is not going back to where we were,” she said, referencing the B.C. Government’s Restart Plan.

However, two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, meaning 129 British Columbians have now died due to the virus.

Dr. Henry advised celebrating Mother’s Day safely, emphasizing the continued importance of physical distancing.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

1,098 in Fraser Health

871 in Vancouver Coastal Health

180 in Interior Health

125 in Island Health

56 in Northern Health

