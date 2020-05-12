West Kootenay Libraries are adjusting to life with COVID-19.

Starting May 12, 2020 the Creston Public Library will host an outside pickup and drop off service from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, but only on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“When materials get returned we can actually lock that up so that materials are in there for at least 72 hours, and that’s the recommended amount of times the American library association suggests,” said Itkonen.

The system is not too dissimilar to the Nelson Public Library‘s system which requires locals to pre-order their materials.

Locals may contact the Creston Public Library to hold their books and arrange when to pick up or drop materials during the window of time stated above by calling: (250) 428-4141

Or, email info@crestonlibrary.com and visit Crestonlibrary.com to visit the online catalog.

According to Itkonen, “when people come to pick up the material there will be no contact. Our staff will put the materials out front at the allotted time.”

The Tuesday and Friday pick up dates may not work for everyone, which is why a supplementary service will be provided for those who ask.

“One of the other things we are offering with our tremendous volunteers,” Itkonen added. “Many of them and many of the ‘friends of the library,’ have volunteered to deliver materials to people’s homes.”