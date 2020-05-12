News Royal Family Releases Video Thanking Nurses on International Nurses Day SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Tuesday, May. 12th, 2020 (Supplied by Kensington Palace, Twitter) The almost 5-minute video shows members of the Royal Family calling nurses via video chat, thanking them, and asking questions about their specific circumstances in their countries and hospitals. The video features the voice of the Queen speaking about the importance of International Nurses Day and video of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and Sophie Countess of Wessex. Watch the full video below: From The Queen and The Royal Family this #InternationalNursesDay: Thank you 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YZvREWRlR9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2020