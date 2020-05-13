The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s outdoors may be more open to the public later this month.

In order for the RDCK to open their outdoor facilities, certain guidelines must be hammered out.

“The Provincial government has reached out to the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) to develop a set of proposed guidelines on how we can operate safely during this pandemic,” The RDCK said in a release. “The guidelines for re-opening must be approved by the Public Health Office (PHO) before moving ahead.”

According to the regional district the target day for delivery of those guidelines to the Province is May 20, 2020. Local governments will then have the opportunity to plan the re-activation of their services.

First, the RDCK will concentrate on, “casual outdoor recreational opportunities.” Outdoor organized play will follow, as per provincial direction to the BCRPA.

“Regional district and municipal recreation departments around the province recognize the need and benefit of a collaborative re-opening approach so that the domino effect of COVID-19 closures is not repeated,” Rebecca Tunnacliffe, CEO of BCRPA noted, “The guideline that we are developing is founded upon the understanding that each local government has its own balance of risk, available resources, capacity, and public demand to weigh in the decision making about their timeline for re-opening facilities and offering services.”