Quieres un gato spectacularrrr?

We have a beautiful tuxedo cat named Juanita ready to tango in your home.

Translating Feline-Spanish is not my forte but I gave it my best!

Juanita says..

I’m a 7-year-old short-hair Tuxedo girl.

I’m friendly but a little shy. I’m also mature, calm, gentle, and welcome attention – what more could you ask for?

I’m spayed, have had my health check, and am ready to go home with you!



Remember, because PAWS is closed to the public, the best thing to do is to download an application from the PAWS website and send it to pets@pawscreston.ca . To learn more about me, send PAWS an email at pets@pawscreston.ca , call them at 250-428-7297, or check out their website at pawscreston.ca PAWS will contact you to arrange to meet me.

To hear the full interview between 94.1 Juice FM’s Jensen Shields and PAWS’s Debby Crane, including the PAWS TIP of the week, click on the link below.