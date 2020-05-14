News National Parks, Historic Sites to Open June 1st SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Thursday, May. 14th, 2020 Banff, AB. (Supplied by Pixabay) The federal government is opening up National Parks and historic sites beginning Monday, June 1st. The parks will be open for day-use only as camping will remain off-limits. Trails, green spaces, and waterways will be available for use, but physical distancing rules will apply. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said new regulations on boating will prohibit pleasure craft operation in Canada’s Arctic and in northern Quebec and Labrador.