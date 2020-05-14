News Most B.C. Parks Now Open to the Public SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Thursday, May. 14th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) As of Thursday, the majority of British Columbia’s Provincial Parks are open for day use, although camping is still not permitted. Part of the B.C. Government’s Restart Plan, the re-opening includes provincially protected areas and marine parks. Staff officially returned to work as of Thursday and are now operating Provincial Parks around British Columbia. The full list of B.C. Parks open to day use is available below, with a link also showing parks and recreation sites that remain fully closed to the public at this time. More: Provincial Parks Affected by COVID-19 (BC Parks) The Discover Camping reservation system will be back online as of 8:00 am MT (7:00 am PT) on Monday, May 25th, as many campgrounds will be opening for the season on June 1st. “As we get back outdoors, please remember to stay local and only visit the parks that are closest to your home,” said BC Parks. Some closures remain in effect for the Kootenay-Okanagan Region including the following: Arrow Lakes Provincial Park Blanket Creek Provincial Park Boundary Creek Provincial Park Champion Lakes Provincial Park Dry Gulch Provincial Park Inkaneep Provincial Park Jewel Lake Provincial Park Johnstone Creek Provincial Park Kettle River Recreation Area Kootenay Lake Provincial Park Martha Creek Provincial Park Nancy Greene Provincial Park Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Ram Creek Ecological Reserve Roseberry Provincial Park Stemwinder Provincial Park Summit Lake Provincial Park Top of the World Provincial Park Yahk Provincial Park Additional information on closures from Recreation Sites and Trails BC can also be found online. More: Recreation Sites Affected by COVID-19 (Recreation Sites and Trails BC)