News

21 New COVID-19 Cases in B.C. as of Saturday

Bradley Jones, staff

Saturday, May. 16th, 2020

Dr. Bonnie Henry (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the province on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 2,428.

One more person has died, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 141.

"On Tuesday, May 19th, businesses may start the process of slowly re-opening," said Dr. Henry.

"We have to make a pact with each other that we are going to keep our germs to ourselves, and stay home if we are feeling unwell," she added.

Hospitalizations continue to drop, as only 49 people are currently hospitalized, with 11 patients in acute care.

1,932 people have fully recovered, meaning 79% of British Columbians diagnosed with COVID-19 are now symptom-free.

The breakdown of cases in B.C. is as follows:

1,184 in Fraser Health
878 in Vancouver Coastal Health
181 in Interior Health
126 in Island Health
59 in Northern Health

*** Story by Justin Madu ***