There have been an additional 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified in the B.C. since Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 2,444.

Two more people died as a result of the virus, both residents of long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland. 142 people have now died province-wide from COVID-19.

80% of people who have tested positive in B.C. have now recovered, totalling 1,966 patients.

There are 335 active COVID-19 cases in British Columbia. Of those cases, 47 are in hospital, while 12 are in intensive care.

There have been no new community outbreaks or outbreaks in health care facilities. Dr. Bonnie Henry warned that re-opening could bring a “flare-up” of new infections, as has happened in other places.

Over 260,000 residents have completed the COVID-19 survey, according to Dr. Henry. The Province is looking for responses from people, particularly seniors, rural residents, and those with a variety of cultural backgrounds. Dr. Henry said the survey asks questions on age, sex, ethnicity, and income to determine how the pandemic has affected different people groups, and how they can best support them.