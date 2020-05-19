Unsealed search warrants have revealed more details about the shooter that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia.

The 40-page document was released by a Nova Scotia judge on Tuesday.

Police found five firearms and ammunition including the service revolver of Cst. Heidi Stevenson. She was killed while trying to stop the shooter. The document also revealed the gunman had bought almost $800 worth of gas prior to the rampage.

Witness accounts described the shooter as “disturbed,” “paranoid,” and a “psychopath.” However, others called the man, “person that people enjoy talking to.”

The shooter’s 12-hour rampage occurred between April 18th and 19th, which included numerous shootings and arson attacks.

More warrants are expected to be released at a hearing on Monday, May 25th.

Police have not uncovered how the shooter obtained the guns.

The RCMP Behavioural Analysis Unit is doing a psychological autopsy on the gunman.