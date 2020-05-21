Vista Radio conducted an interview with B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham on Thursday, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on the industry.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

  • How the agriculture sector has changed since COVID-19
  • Meat and poultry processing plants impacted during the pandemic
  • Getting beef products to market in a timely fashion
  • Limiting the purchase of meat and other products at grocery stores
  • Farmers Markets
  • How farmers and ranchers living in rural areas maintain physical distancing and other measures

Hear the full interview with Lana Popham below: