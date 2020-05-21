Vista Radio conducted an interview with B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham on Thursday, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on the industry.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

How the agriculture sector has changed since COVID-19

Meat and poultry processing plants impacted during the pandemic

Getting beef products to market in a timely fashion

Limiting the purchase of meat and other products at grocery stores

Farmers Markets

How farmers and ranchers living in rural areas maintain physical distancing and other measures

Hear the full interview with Lana Popham below: