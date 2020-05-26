News Weekend mountain bike crash victim ‘in stable condition’ SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Monday, May. 25th, 2020 (Supplied by, Free-Photos, Pixabay) A 34-year-old male Rossland resident crashed his mountain bike on a trail known as Super Mega Death near the Paterson Border on Saturday. Police report that the male lost consciousness and sustained serious bodily injuries. “The RCMP, a local doctor, and Search and Rescue personnel attended the scene to assist the injured male. A helicopter was used to extract the male from the crash site due to the nature of his injuries,” Said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in his release. “He was flown to a hospital in the region for medical treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and he remains in stable condition.” The brutal wipe out has prompted a detailed response from police, with a myriad of mountain biking information being ushered towards eager recreationalists; Please ride with common sense and always wear a properly fitted full face helmet, protective goggles or glasses, neck guard, chest protector, leg protectors, gloves, and proper biking shoes or boots to protect you in the inevitable spills and crashes that occur on the mountain trails. Local mountain biking stores in the area can assist you in the proper fitting of your safety gear. Please carry a cell phone or satellite communication device in case of emergencies. Additionally, visit the Mountain Biking BC Website to learn how to mountain bike safely during COVID-19 pandemic, Stay local and avoid crowded parks and trails Plan to ride during less busy times Don’t linger and avoid gathering in groups Bike solo or only with members of your household Keep at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others when not riding Allow at least 10 metres (30 feet) of space when following another rider and provide at least 2 metres (6 feet) of space when passing another rider When taking breaks, move well off the trail Practice low-risk riding Wash or sanitize hands after touching communal surfaces like gates or garbage bins Stay home if you are feeling sick, especially if you are coughing or experiencing a fever Stay informed and respect trail closures when posted Lastly please ride to your ability. Please visit the Kootenay Mountain Biking website to assess your level of riding ability. From the KMB site: Level One – New Rider/ Beginner – Level one riders have very little or no single track experience. Trails will be our easiest available beginner single-track, they are wide trails with few obstacles. Level one riders will find these trails challenging but are able to ride most of the trail without getting off the bike. In Rossland this includes trails like Louie Joes, Moes & Larry’s. Level Two – Beginner – Occasional single track experience but still has a lot to learn. Trails will be our green/blue variety with more small bumps, rocks, roots and switchbacks than level 1. Level 2 riders will find these trails challenging and will still be learning how to navigate the obstacles on the trail. In Rossland the trails include Cemetery, Green Door, Drakes. Level Three – Intermediate – Ride Single track often and want to improve speed and confidence through small roots and rocks and corners up and down. Trails have lots of challenging fun Blue switchbacks descending, some steeper descending practice and some blue rocky sections for challenges. Level 3 riders are riding these trails with confidence, they are looking to improve their line selection, ride with more flow and conquer the rock and man-made features on the trail. In Rossland the trails include Milky Way, Dewdney, Tamerac to Doukabour Draw. Level Four – Intermediate/Advanced – Ride single track regularly with confidence on most trail features. Have the ability to adapt quickly to changing terrain and are confident on new trails. Looking to improve speed and flow on the trail through varied steep up/down terrain with good technique and reading of trail. Level four riders want to improve all areas of their biking, build their speed and be confident riding all single blacks at speed and moving into be capable of any trail. In Rossland trails include Pay Dirt, Larch/BS, SMD/SMA, Crown Point. Level Five – Advanced Confident in varied rooty and rocky terrain with steep up/down terrain. Desire to improve skills and confidence with black diamond terrain. Trails have rocky, rooty, steep pitches, rock faces, man-made stunts and log rides if desired. Must have p