A sweltering hot weekend may turn to intense thunderstorms and rain.

With that sudden influx of water, all rivers across the Kootenays are expected to rise sharply.

“Extreme vigilance is required this weekend around rivers, creeks and streams,” the RDCK said in Friday’s release. “Specifically the Salmo and Slocan river regions.”

A high stream-flow advisory was issued by the BC River Forecast Centre for the entire region. The hot weather followed a low pressure weather system is described as a ‘one-two punch in terms of flooding’.

“As far as weather scenarios during freshet season, this is worst case,” said Regional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Director, Chris Johnson. “Weather this hot, over this many days results in significant snow melt, essentially filling up our rivers and creeks. This on its own can be challenging, but when it is followed by precipitation, especially this kind of convective weather that is likely to result in thunderstorms forming with severe downpours, it results in the potential for very high, possibly destructive flows in our systems.”

The RDCK EOC say they will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend. They explain that while the impacts on larger systems like the Slocan and Salmo rivers are more easily predicted, the many steep creeks and streams throughout the region are susceptible to sudden and significant increases of flow.

Now is the time to prepare if you live near a creek or river, or have experienced flooding from a creek or river in the past.

“Evacuations may be required with little to no warning, so please do take some time now to get prepared in the event you are required to leave in a moments notice,” said Johnson.

The following links will provide locals with additional information to prepare and stay informed.

