While the rest of the entire RDCK region, with the exception of Castlegar and Nelson, remains under evacuation alert, an evacuation order is in effect for the North Shore, Duhamel Creek situated in Electoral Area F.

“Residents and visitors are required to leave the affected area immediately and check into the Best Western Nelson, 153 Baker St, Nelson, BC V1L 4H1,” The Regional District announced on Sunday, May 31, 2020. “Due to COVID-19 we ask everyone to do their best to practice physical distancing and wash or sanitize their hands regularly.”

Residents will not be permitted to return to their homes during the evacuation order unless it is safe to do so. Locals must also have permission of local officials and emergency personnel to enter the controlled area.

Evacuated residents are asked to check in with reception at the Best Western Nelson and to inform them of the evacuation order.

“Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, clothing and emotional support is provided by Emergency Social Services volunteers through this centre. Volunteers will be able to help you find an alternate place to stay if needed.” The RDCK added.

Make sure pets are secured in appropriate cages, and food and water/bowls for the animals as the hotel may not be able to accommodate your pet’s needs. Also ensure pets are tagged and wearing identification. Another option is to have pets cared for by family or friends.

For now, the RDCK asks everyone to stay away from riverbanks and fast-flowing water.

For the full update from the RDCK including the list of affected properties, follow this link.