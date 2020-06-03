The Minnesota Attorney General announced elevated charges for a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd, while also announcing arrest warrants for the three other officers involved. Keith Ellison said the evidence against Derek Chauvin supports a stronger charge of second-degree murder, rather than third-degree murder.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck and back area while he pleaded for air. The new complaint filed for the elevated charge said Chauvin’s action was a “substantial causal factor” in his death.

Ellison, the Attorney General, and the lead prosecutor in the case also announced arrest warrants have been issued for the other three officers for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Floyd’s family demanded the charges earlier on Wednesday.

Ellison thanked the public for their patience in giving the prosecution and investigators time to review evidence but also warned the investigation is still ongoing and it will “take months” for the case to be resolved. He also warned they will not be able to say a lot publicly about the case and again asked for the public’s patience.

In a tweet, the lawyer for George Floyd’s family, Benjamin Crump, said the family calls this a bittersweet moment. Crump said the family is thankful the Attorney General took decisive action by elevating the charge against Chauvin and charging the other officers.

The death of Floyd has sparked eight days of protests, some peaceful others violent across the United States, in Canada and around the globe.