You too can be a part of the LIFE OF BRIAN.

Only instead of Monty Python silliness, you get to experience the calm demeanor of this charming fellow.

But what does he have to say about himself?

I’m a gentle, shy 2-year-old domestic long-haired cat.

I’ve worked hard to come out of my shell.

I happily accept all loving attention that comes my way.

I would do better in a quiet home with no small kids.

I’m neutered and have had my vaccinations and health check. I would love to go home with you.

To listen to the full PAWS Pet of the Week interview with Debby and Jensen, click on the link below. It it you will get the most coveted Tip of the Week as well!