The federal government will soon allow some immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new limited exemption will keep in place strict quarantine rules to ensure no cases are imported as a result. He said those who don’t follow the quarantine rules would face serious penalties, with more on the matter to be announced by Marco Mendicino, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Trudeau also commented on his presence at the anti-black racism protests in Ottawa last Friday, saying he went to show his support and listen to what community leaders and black Canadians are calling for.

“I hear you, and I see you, as you call out systemic discrimination, racism, and unconscious bias, as you call for action and as you call for it now,” said Trudeau.

The Prime Minister defended his actions, saying it was important for him to be there, and that many efforts were made to wear masks and to continue social distancing.

Trudeau said he spoke with Commissioner Lucki of the RCMP Monday morning. He was assured the commissioner will use all available tools to take quick and solid actions.

They also discussed the adoption of body cameras. Trudeau said he is committing to raising the matter with the provinces this week so Canada can move forward as quickly as possible on implementations.

Trudeau said his government is addressing systemic issues, mentioning an investment in mental health resources and youth programs for black Canadians.

He also highlighted the funding for Statistics Canada to create a gender diversity and inclusion statistic. That would eventually lead to the release of Canada’s Anti Racism Strategy for 2019-2022, along with the creation of an Anti-Racism Secretariat, as well as appointing a Minister last fall to focus specifically on diversity and inclusion.