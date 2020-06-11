The B.C. government has chosen to extend the COVID-19 State of Emergency by another two weeks, which will now be in effect until at least June 23rd.

According to the province, the State of Emergency will allow Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General to use expanded powers under the Emergency Program Act to support B.C.’s COVID-19 response.

“As we continue to slowly and carefully reopen our economy, British Columbians are starting to see aspects of normal life return. But it’s important to remember that we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Premier John Horgan. “There are a lot of people, businesses and communities that continue to need a hand right now, and the extension of this State of Emergency helps us do that.”

The B.C. government can extend its emergency response by two weeks at a time, as needed to allow for a coordinated response to a threat such as COVID-19.

The current State of Emergency became the longest in the province’s history, with a 10 week period during the 2017 fire season from July 7th to September 15th now taking second place.

The State of Emergency will be in place until at least June 23rd, it was initially declared on March 18th, 2020.