B.C. health authorities are reporting 19 new COVID-19 infections around the province, while 185 cases remain active as of Wednesday, June 17th.

So far, 2,422 people have fully recovered from the illness out of the 2,775 total cases.

No new deaths have been attributed to the virus since Friday, and 168 British Columbians have died from COVID-19 so far.

Numbers in the Interior Health region have also stayed the same, remaining at 195.

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer said in a joint statement that as people travel, they need to be cautious.

“We know that COVID-19 spreads quickly and can be transmitted to others even when someone is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms. One undetected case can quickly result in a surge in new cases. As we expect increased travel within our province over the summer months, this is a reminder that the impact on small communities with limited health-care resources can be severe,” said Henry and Dix. “As a result, we ask British Columbians to continue to take all measures to ensure you are safely increasing your social interactions, you are being respectful of communities you may be visiting when on the road and that you are always, without question, staying home and staying away from others if you are even mildly ill.”