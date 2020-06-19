NewsOn Air PAWS Pet of the Week: Connor SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Thursday, Jun. 18th, 2020 (supplied by PAWS) Have you ever wanted to own a walking.. uh.. talking creamsicle? Now you can, and his name is Connor! For all of the details regarding his mannerisms, health and general cuteness AND the PAWS tip of the week, click on the link below. https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Connow-Creamscicle.mp3 Remember, because PAWS is closed to the public for now, the best thing to do is to to download an application from the PAWS website and send it to pets@pawscreston.ca.