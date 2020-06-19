B.C. health authorities are reporting seven new COVID-19 cases around the province, totalling 2,790 cases as of Friday, June 19.

Currently, 178 cases remain active, and 2,444 people have fully recovered from the illness, making up 87.6% of the total cases.

B.C.’s death toll has not changed in a week, remaining at 168 COVID-19 related deaths to date.

As well, no changes have been reported in the Interior Health Region, with 197 total cases.

According to a joint statement by Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, an investigation has been launched into allegations of racism in healthcare facilities.

“Our province has worked together to respond to COVID-19 as one, and the benefit is clear. We have said we must be 100% committed to flattening the COVID-19 curve, and we must do the same when it comes to addressing racism,” said Dix and Henry. “On June 21, as we honour Canada’s Indigenous peoples and celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Father’s Day, let’s use this same momentum to stand against intolerance. Let’s celebrate the incredible diversity within our province and how this enriches us all.”

