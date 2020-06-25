A severe thunderstorm ripped through the Creston Valley leaving more than 2500 Fortis BC customers without power.

The weather systems rolled into the Valley in the evening of June 23, 2020 and would continue intermittently throughout the next day.

While thunder and lightning dotted the sky, Fortis BC cited extreme wind and lightning as contributing factors for many of its sectors losing power in the Erickson, Canyon and Lister areas and as far up to Arrow Creek and Kitchener.

Customers in Creston proper also lost power, mostly along Erickson Road. Many in the region experienced of an on power shortages while repairs were underway.

As of 5:30 p.m on June 24, roughly 60 customers were still without power only hours after the worst of the storms passed through.

For a full map of current power outages, visit the Fortis BC website.