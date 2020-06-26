News Special Report: B.C. Premier John Horgan on Phase 3 of Restart Plan SHARE ON: ash, staff Friday, Jun. 26th, 2020 B.C. Premier John Horgan (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr) Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Friday, discussing Phase 3 of the Restart Plan that began earlier this week. A number of topics discussed include: Salvaging what is expected to be a tough summer for the tourism sector Racist practices investigation within B.C.’s health care system Reopening of B.C. casinos The minimal impact COVID-19 has had on Indigenous peoples Issues several neighbouring states are having with the virus and why it’s key to keep the American border closed Discussions with the BCHL and WHL on how to safely resume play for the upcoming season LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/john-horgan-raw-phase-3.mp3