Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Friday, discussing Phase 3 of the Restart Plan that began earlier this week.

A number of topics discussed include:

Salvaging what is expected to be a tough summer for the tourism sector

Racist practices investigation within B.C.’s health care system

Reopening of B.C. casinos

The minimal impact COVID-19 has had on Indigenous peoples

Issues several neighbouring states are having with the virus and why it’s key to keep the American border closed

Discussions with the BCHL and WHL on how to safely resume play for the upcoming season

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: