Police said a situation at Rideau Hall in Ottawa has been resolved “safely” after an armed man was arrested near the governor general’s residence.

The RCMP said in a series of tweets that the man was able to get onto the grounds of the property just before 7:00 am on Thursday. The man was arrested without “any incident.”

“He is currently in custody and is being interviewed,” said an update from RCMP. “We are not releasing his identity at this time as charges are pending.”

According to police, Governor General Julie Payette was not at her residence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, who are staying on the same grounds at Rideau Cottage, were also not there at the time of the incident said RCMP.

(1/2) At approximately 6:40 this morning, an armed man was able to access the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive. The Prime Minister and the Governor General were not present at the moment of the incident. — National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) July 2, 2020