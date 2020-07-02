Over 80% of families and individuals in B.C. will receive up to an additional $450 through the Provincial Government’s boosted climate action tax credit to help mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The B.C. Government said eligible individuals will receive up to $218, and up to $64 in a one-time increase for children and up to $564 for families. It added that this represents an increase of $174.50 for individuals, $51.25 for children and $451.50 for a family of four.

“Many British Columbians are still worried about how they can cover costs such as transportation so they can return to work, pay for groceries and find day camps for their children,” said Carole James, Minister of Finance. “The enhanced climate action tax credit puts extra money in the pockets of British Columbians for their household expenses and to spend at local businesses. This is a needed boost as we work together to restart the economy.”

The increased amount is meant to support families and businesses while B.C. works through its COVID-19 restart plan.

Starting this week, British Columbians will receive the boosted climate action tax credit alongside their federal GST/HST returns. Those who are eligible for the enhanced benefit will automatically receive it if they have completed their 2019 income tax return.