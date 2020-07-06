An initial attack crew with the BC Wildfire Service. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a 1-hectare wildfire southwest of Yahk.

The small wildfire is east of Highway 95, located about 4 kilometres north of the Kingsgate border crossing and 11 kilometres southwest of Yahk near Elmer Creek.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the small fire was sparked on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting the fire as being human-caused.