Creston Fire Rescue confirmed that the cause of major delays on Highway 3 east of Creston was caused by a single motor vehicle incident involving a packed logging truck.

CFR Captain Randall Fabbro said the truck rolled over on July 6, 2020 before 2:30 p.m, blocking the westbound lane and spilling its logs into a ditch, not the road.

“When we arrived on the scene the occupant was already out of the vehicle,” said Fabbro.

The incident happened between Canyon-Lister Road and Lakeview Arrow Creek Road, and a number of callers to 94.1 Juice FM reported a significant line up in both directions throughout the afternoon.

There were no reported injuries. Clean up efforts involving a diesel spill would require crews to be on the scene until at least 7:00 p.m.

Fabbro said at 4:40 p.m on Monday, “It’s going to be a couple hours for the clean up. They have to pull all the logs out and right the vehicle back up and tow it away.”

DriveBC is asking drivers to be on the lookout for traffic control through the area until crews clear out the scene.