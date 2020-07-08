News Fiscal “snapshot” to be revealed Wednesday afternoon SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Wednesday, Jul. 8th, 2020 The House of Commons in Ottawa. (Supplied by Pixabay) We could soon learn what the true economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is on our country. The federal Liberals are to layout Wednesday afternoon how they see the virus affecting government finances for the fiscal year, including an estimated deficit and a projected path for the economy. Finance Minister Bill Morneau is to release what the government has styled, a fiscal and economic snapshot. The Liberals have regularly updated MPs about total spending on emergency aid, which by the last count, amounted to over $174-billion, but have yet to put a figure on the deficit for the fiscal year. The parliamentary budget office has suggested the deficit could be as deep as $252-billion, while other private sector estimates suggest $300-billion wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.