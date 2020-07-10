The House of Commons in Ottawa. (Supplied by Pixabay)

There’s some good news on the job front in Canada.

New numbers from Statistics Canada released on Friday found the economy added nearly one million jobs in June, as businesses forced to close because of the pandemic began to reopen.

The agency said 953,000 jobs were added last month, including 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time positions. The unemployment rate dropped to 12.3% in June after hitting a record-high of 13.7%in May.

However, it’s not all good news.

Statistics Canada said there are still some 3.1 million people affected by shutdowns in March and April, when public health restrictions forced businesses to close and workers to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.