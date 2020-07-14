Interior Health’s Medical Health Officer has issued the Order due to two positive COVID-19 cases associated with the Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver, B.C.

“The Order applies to all 36 temporary foreign workers, and nine additional individuals on the farm,” IH said on July 13, 2020. “Those individuals are restricted from leaving while further testing and investigation takes place. Access to the farm is also restricted with the exception of deliveries of essential supplies with appropriate precautions in place.”

According to IH one case is self-isolating at home in the community, while the second individual, a temporary foreign worker, is in self-isolation away from the farm. So far IH said a link between those two cases has not been identified.

“The cause of illness in the two positive cases has not been determined, but both individuals are presumed to have acquired it in B.C,” IH said. “The temporary foreign worker went through the 14-day self-isolation program and tested negative for COVID-19 before starting to work at the farm.”

“The risk of exposure to the general public related to this farm is considered to be low,” IH added.

IH said they are working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure workers receive the appropriate follow up, including testing as required, and the support they need.

For now and what always has been the case for produce, Interior Health reminds the public to rinse fresh produce like cherries under cold water and to wash hands with soap and water before and after eating.

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Interior Health public website here: https://news.interiorhealth. ca/news/frequently-asked- questions/.