Devoid of marshmallow, chocolate and graham crackers… Smores is for cuddling not eating.

Director at Large Debby Crane and Jensen Shields share all the details about this calico kitty who is ready to be adopted.

Included in the interview is the PAWS Tip of the Week… summer and fur!

To shave or not to shave? The signs of heatstroke and what to do to keep your furry friend safe from Apollo’s s rays.