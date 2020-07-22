Effective July 21, 2020, mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures are being implemented in the Riondel Water System.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said Riondel Water Users must conserve water because of low reservoir levels.

STAGE 2 WATER CONSERVATION MEASURES include:

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs is ONLY permitted between 6:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. -.10:00 p.m.

Watering of gardens, trees and shrubs by watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

The RDCK said Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures will remain in effect until further notice and stricter water conservation measures may be required if demand increases significantly, or if hot and dry weather persists.

Water conservation measures for RDCK water systems are shown in the following table.

For more details, visit the RDCK website at: www.rdck.ca/