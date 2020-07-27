NewsHot temperatures lead to Special Weather Statement from Environment Canada SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Monday, Jul. 27th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay)Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the entire East Kootenay, Elk Valley, and Kootenay Lake regions, with daytime highs expected to remain in the low thirties this week.“A strong ridge of high pressure will remain over the interior of British Columbia leading to hot conditions,” said Environment Canada. “Daytime highs in the low thirties will continue through Thursday. On Friday, temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure weakens.”Given the extremely hot conditions, the public is reminded to prevent overheating and to stay safe.Environment Canada offered the following tips and safety reminders to stay cool during the heat wave:Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pmLimit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and eveningDress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothingProtect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglassesKeep your home coolOpen windowsClose shades or blindsUse an air conditionerPrepare meals that do not require an ovenNEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked carEnvironment Canada said Heat Warnings may eventually be issued for the East Kootenay, Elk Valley and Kootenay Lake regions this week. However, the weather forecaster said the daytime highs are not expected to exceed 35 degrees or overnight lows of 18 degrees, which is typically the parameter used for Heat Warnings.