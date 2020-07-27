Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the entire East Kootenay, Elk Valley, and Kootenay Lake regions, with daytime highs expected to remain in the low thirties this week.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will remain over the interior of British Columbia leading to hot conditions,” said Environment Canada. “Daytime highs in the low thirties will continue through Thursday. On Friday, temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure weakens.”

Given the extremely hot conditions, the public is reminded to prevent overheating and to stay safe.

Environment Canada offered the following tips and safety reminders to stay cool during the heat wave:

Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening

Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses

Keep your home cool Open windows Close shades or blinds Use an air conditioner Prepare meals that do not require an oven

NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked car

Environment Canada said Heat Warnings may eventually be issued for the East Kootenay, Elk Valley and Kootenay Lake regions this week. However, the weather forecaster said the daytime highs are not expected to exceed 35 degrees or overnight lows of 18 degrees, which is typically the parameter used for Heat Warnings.