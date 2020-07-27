Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on July 27, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

81 new COVID-19 cases have been reported by B.C. health authorities since Friday, as 264 infections remain active province-wide.

Breaking down case numbers further, 36 new infections were reported between Friday and Saturday, 21 between Saturday and Sunday and 24 between Sunday and Monday afternoon.

In Interior Health, there have been 353 total cases so far, 14 of which have been in the Kootenay Boundary region, as one more infection was reported between July 10th and 23rd.

To date, B.C. has reached a total of 3,500 infections, and 3,043 people have fully recovered from the virus, making for an 86.9% recovery rate.

B.C.’s death toll has reached 192, as two more deaths were attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer offered some clarification on new rules she mentioned last week about limiting people in rental properties, such as boats, hotel rooms and cabins.

“The number of people is limited to the capacity of the space, plus up to a maximum of five visitors.,” said Henry. “It’s the responsibility of the owner of the property to make sure the order is adhered to, and to make that contact tracing information is collected from everyone, guests and visitors alike.”

Henry once again emphasized the importance of physical distancing, practicing good hygiene, and staying at home if you are sick, as B.C. trues to bend its curve back down.