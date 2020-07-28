Environment Canada has since issued a Heat Warning for Kootenay Lake, the West Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary as daytime highs are expected to exceed 35 degrees this week while overnight lows are anticipated to be 18 degrees or more.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will remain over the interior of British Columbia leading to hot conditions,” said Environment Canada. “Hot temperatures continue. Some cloud moves in this afternoon which will help to lower temperatures slightly. Skies clear quickly tonight and temperatures rebound Wednesday and Thursday.”

Given the extremely hot conditions, the public is reminded to prevent overheating and to stay safe.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Environment Canada offered the following tips and safety reminders to stay cool during the heat wave:

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place

Reduce your heat risk Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle

Environment Canada also issued Special Weather Statements for Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, East Kootenay, and Elk Valley regions.

