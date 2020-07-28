Dr. Silvina Mema, Interior Health Medical Health Officer, getting her annual flu shot from Brett Federko, pharmacist in 2019. (Supplied by Interior Health)

Interior Health clarified their normal drop-in clinics will not be happening due to risk of COVID-19 exposure, but their community partners will have influenza immunizations available for the public.

“The only change here is to our normal drop-in clinics, which will not be happening,” said Interior Health’s statement. “This recognizes that bringing in groups of people into these locations does create a risk of COVID-19 exposure, particularly to those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the flu.”

Interior Health’s community partners include pharmacies and primary care offices. According to the health authority, those community partners provided 70% of all immunizations in Interior Health in 2019.

“People will still be able to make appointments through public health, and we are also supporting our community providers to continue making flu shots available in pharmacies, travel clinics and primary care settings.”

Interior Health said their priority is working with their community partners to ensure everyone and anyone who wants a flu shot this fall can get one.