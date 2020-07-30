Vista Radio conducted an interview with Rob Fleming on Thursday, B.C. Education Minister, discussing student’s return to the classroom this September.

The interview includes a number of topics including:

The decision to return to full-time class instruction in September

The biggest concerns from education groups and parents

What is plan B if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs between students or staff

Options for parents and students if they choose to opt-out and not return this year

The possibility of instructors/teachers not returning and whether or not they can teach online

Further clarification on the learning group volumes for students

