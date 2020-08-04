Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on August 4, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

Over the long weekend, B.C. health authorities have reported 146 new COVID-19 infections across the province, totalling 3,787 as of Tuesday, August 4th.

Currently, 319 active cases remain, and 3,273 people have fully recovered province-wide.

The BCCDC said numbers have not changed in the Kootenay Boundary region, amassing 13 infections since the start of the pandemic, and no new cases between July 17th and 30th.

As for the Interior Health region, 377 total cases have been reported to date.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases by day gives the following numbers:

Friday to Saturday – 43.

Saturday to Sunday – 29.

Sunday to Monday – 46.

Monday to Tuesday – 28.

No new deaths have been reported since Friday. COVID-19 has been attributed to the deaths of 195 British Columbians.

In Tuesday’s coronavirus update, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said a majority of the new cases can be traced to parties and private gatherings or travel that has happened within the last month.

“As you can tell, there have been a number of new cases over the weekend, this is not unexpected. We knew that events in the previous couple of weeks would lead to more people being exposed and developing an illness,” said Henry.

Once again, Henry emphasized the importance of keeping group sizes small, avoiding crowded areas and staying home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

“We need to continue to do what we know will help minimize the case numbers that we have and manage those when they arise,” said Henry. “The actions we take will make a difference to our pandemic curve.”