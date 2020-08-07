Face coverings will be mandatory on Translink and BC Transit as of August 24th.

Officials said they will be taking an educational approach as the rule goes into effect, and not strict enforcement

The move comes after last week’s call from Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer that transit operators revisit their face mask policies.

Many other Canadian cities already have such requirements in place.

Dr. Henry called it a reasonable move, with more people returning to return to work and physical distancing on buses and trains becoming more difficult.

*** Files from Norman Jack ***