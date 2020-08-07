NewsOn AirPAWS Pet of the Week: Juanita SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Friday, Aug. 7th, 2020 (supplied by PAWS)Did you know it’s International Cat Day on August 8, 2020?Why not celebrate by adopting Juanita who is looking for a home and loving friend.Learn more about her and learn some more about the PAWS tip of the week regarding kittens!94.1 Juice FM reporter and PAWS Director at Large Debby Crane go through all the details in our media player below. https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/JuanitaPOTW.mp3